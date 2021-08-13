The Leadville Trail 100 MTB will return to Leadville this weekend after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants will race more than 100 miles across Lake County, climbing more than 13,000 feet.
The 104-mile course will look different this year due to changes made by Life Time in collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service and Lake County Public Health Agency to ensure rider safety.
Various competitive mountain bike racers will compete in this year’s race.
For women, 2018 and 2019 Leadville Trail 100 MTB winners Larissa Connors and Rose Grant are set to duke it out on the trails alongside this year’s Silver Rush 50 MTB winner Kate McLaughlin.
Three-time Leadville Trail 100 MTB winner Howard Grotts will once again toe the start line for men. Other notable male competitors include Lachlan Morton, who took second in the race in 2019, and Dutch former professional road racing cyclist and current gravel racer Laurens ten Dam.
At 10 a.m. Friday, a mandatory racer meeting will take place at the Lake County High School football field, with packet pickup and drop bag drop-off available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 135 E. Sixth St.
The 100-mile race will begin at 6:30 a.m. Saturday with waves of bikers taking off every two to four minutes. Life Time decided to use waved starts this year to reduce bottlenecks and increase safety on the course. The nine-hour cutoff time for a “big buckle” is 3:30 p.m., while the 12-hour cutoff time for a “small buckle” is 6:30 p.m.
Each rider is limited to two crew members (not including children younger than 16). Spectators are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
An award ceremony for racers will take place at the LCHS football field from 7:30-10 a.m. Sunday.
The Leadville 10K, the shortest of the Leadville Race Series events, and a free kids’ dash will take place at noon Sunday. The race begins at the corner of Sixth Street and Harrison Avenue.