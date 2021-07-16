The Shin siblings cleaned up last weekend at the Cañon City Invitational swim meet, as the Salida Cyclones swim team took first place.
Ocean Shin, 10, and Otis Shin, 15, won every event they entered.
Ocean went eight for eight while Otis went nine for nine. He also broke Salida Cyclones records for each event in which he competed.
“Otis has done a phenomenal job,” coach Wendy Gorie said. “He is by far one of the best male swimmers to come out of Salida in the past decade.”
The Shins weren’t the only swimmers to finish with perfect records. Shae Merchant, 14, won all seven of her events, while Hannah Rhude went three for three.
“Our swimmers did amazingly well for this time in the season,” Gorie said. “I’m super pleased with all the swimmers, from ages 8 to 18.”
After this match, Salida has 41 swimmers who have qualified for the summer swimming state championships, which will be held Aug. 6-8 in Lamar.
The Cyclones will compete again Friday through Sunday at the Rocky Ford Invitational.
Results can be found at www.themountainmail.com.