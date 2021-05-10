The Salida High School Lady Spartans soccer team got off to a rough start against the Bayfield Lady Wolverines Friday on the road but came back to cage Bayfield 5-1.
Within the first minute, Bayfield turned a corner kick into a goal, which rocked the Lady Spartans back on their heels.
“Overall, it was a good game,” coach Todd Bright said. “It was the first game for a lot of these girls. We’ve got a lot of strong players this year, especially the freshmen, but some of them just haven’t played much.”
One of those players, Bright said, is freshman goalkeeper Makiah Parris.
“She’s still learning the game, but she’s a super athlete, and I expect to see great things from her,” Bright said. “I feel really good about having her back there.”
Bright said once the girls settled down and started playing their game, with lots of touches and passes, they got into the rhythm of the game.
Freshman Eva Cappozza scored first for the Lady Spartans, about 15 minutes into the game. She put up a long shot from about 25 yards out and sunk it.
Right before the half, senior Quinn Burkley scored the second net for Salida.
Bright said the Lady Wolverines put some pressure on right before the whistle and put up a great shot, but Parris was able to make a great save.
Salida went into halftime up 2-1 over Bayfield.
After the half, the Lady Spartans conquered the pitch and started to run away with the game.
Senior Rachel Pelino scored the third goal six minutes into the second half, a long shot from about 20 yards out with an assist by junior Toby Lawson.
About eight minutes later, senior Jayda Winkler, the team’s speedster, got free on a breakaway and scored again for the Lady Spartans, making it 4-1.
Sophomore Elise Bosanko scored the fifth and final goal just before the end of the game.
“Other than the first minute of the game, which kind of caught us by surprise, everything went according to play,” Bright said. “I’m very happy with how everyone played today. We not only had a strong offense, but we had a good defense, holding them to only three shots on goal.”
Bright said freshman Nina Haas, left back, was the player of the game.
“She showed real control of the field today,” Bright said. “It was exciting to see. I wasn’t sure where we would be defensively, but Nina really stepped up for us.”
The nonconference match for the Lady Spartans puts them at 1-0 this season. They will kick off their first home game, and their first league match-up, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against the Atlas Preparatory School Lady Gryphons.