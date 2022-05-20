Lady Spartan golf team finishes third at Cattails

The Salida High School girls golf team finished third of five teams Thursday at Cattails Golf Course in Alamosa.
The Lady Spartans shot a 348. Alamosa won with a 315, narrowly besting Gunnison’s 317.
Freshman Kaelin Martellaro shot a 106 and narrowly missed out on a medal after losing the third-place playoff to junior Kayla Medina from Alamosa.
Sophomore Elise Tanner finished in a tie for fifth with a 109. Tanner has been working on her shots off the tee and her wood shots. Coach Tami Smith said she has been improving and has been hitting the ball further and straighter.
Smith said the team held their own, despite the course in Alamosa being one of the harder ones they have played. She said difficult pin placements, speedy greens and dust storms gave Salida’s golfers some trouble.
Sophomores Adyson Hadley and Jessica Clinton participated in the tournament; both shot a 121.
Vanessa Christianson, a sophomore, shot a 130. Smith said it was a difficult day for Christianson, but she powered through and still had fun out on the course.
“They played pretty competitively with the course conditions,” said Smith. “I’m proud of everyone.”
The tournament Thursday wrapped up the Lady Spartans’ regular season. Their next competition will be the regional tournament Monday at Hollydot Golf Course in Colorado City, where senior Mya Rollo, sophomore Elise Tanner and freshmen Kyndra Johnson and Kaelin Martellaro will represent the team.
The top two teams at regionals will qualify all four of their golfers for state, and the next 17 individual finishers will also earn a trip to the state tournament.