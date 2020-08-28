Bohan doesn’t let neurological disease slow him down

Buena Vista’s Patrick Bohan has a neurological disease called multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN). He said he should be needing assistance to walk because of the disease, but instead he’s winning time trial races on his bike.
Now he’s writing a book on his experiences and plans to donate all of the proceeds to the Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy (TFFPN).
“I am offering discounted pre-orders of the book this month only,” he said. “The goal is to sell enough books to convince a publisher to pick up the book.” People can pre-order it online at publishizer.com/how-a-neurological-disorder-changed-my-life-for-the-better/ and Bohan said he hopes it’s completed by the middle of next year.
“With the book I’m trying to encourage people to do things and talk about how I’m able to do things with cycling,” Bohan said. “It is possible with a neurological disease to train hard and get better at athletics.”
Bohan, who is 56, didn’t really even get into racing bikes until problems from his MMN surfaced.
“With my nerve problem, I had trouble doing some of the things that I used to do, like rock climbing,” Bohan said. “It was a safety concern. My hands atrophied and were not very reliable for rock climbing so I evolved over to cycling; the amount of pain I had to deal was more manageable.”
Bohan said he first started racing when he was 50, and he didn’t even have a road bike when he began. “I rented a bike and ended up doing pretty good,” he said. “Since then I’ve done a ton of masters competitions and have raced against guys who were on the Tour de France and guys who were in the Olympics.” He said the hardest event he has competed in is USA Cycling’s national championships, where he finished 10th last year. “That race is loaded,” he said.
Bohan has also won four state titles in the over-50 age group and won both 5k and 10k titles at the national senior games.
He said he got into time trials racing partly because of how he gets to ride the bike – leaning down on his elbows.
He said a lot of cyclists will have their hands go numb when out on long rides. “My hands start that way,” he said. “In the time trial position I’m on my elbows so there’s less pressure on my hands.”
He also said time trials tend to be shorter, so he doesn’t have to deal with fatigue as much, while the road race courses are also tougher and require bikers to race shoulder to shoulder.
Making his recent accomplishments more impressive are the facts he hasn’t been racing in a para-cycling classification and that he wasn’t an amazing athlete when he was younger. He described himself as an “average” athlete in high school.
“The book delves into some science behind cycling, but what I was trying to understand is how it was even possible for me to be an average high school athlete and then to be doing so good as an athlete in my 50s,” he said.
His ability to embrace some pain might be part of it, noting that he often pays for his workouts and spends lots of time laying down.
“To be a good time trialist, you have to have the ability to suffer,” he said, noting that you can’t draft off other riders and you don’t know who’s leading since they don’t use mass starts. Those factors make the 5k-40k races all-out efforts.
Bohan said it’s possible that he might get a para-cycling classification in the future. He said he filled out the paperwork but still needs to be evaluated.
“That helps keep me motivated down the road,” he said. “Some of the most motivational guys out there are para-cyclists.”
In his book, Bohan talks about the human body and cycling as well his problems getting a proper diagnosis. He said over the last 13 years he’s been to nine different neurologists.
“With exercise, people build up neuroplasticity – new pathways to communicate bypassing diseased nerve tissue,” he said, noting that his diagnostic tests and physical tests didn’t match up because of that.
“I try to take some complicated medical jargon and give it a simplistic form” Bohan said about his book. “I don’t know if it will help anyone, but I’m at peace with where I’m at in my life and thought maybe this is my calling – to try and help other people.