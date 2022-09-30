Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced it has selected specific deer hunts for mandatory chronic wasting disease testing to inform how and where to fight the spread of the disease.
Beginning in early October, CPW will send letters to Colorado rifle season deer hunters who have been selected for mandatory chronic wasting disease testing, a press release stated.
CPW will require mandatory submission of test samples (heads) from all deer harvested during rifle seasons from specific game management units to better evaluate the infection levels of the disease in herds. There will be no charge for mandatory testing. The hunt codes selected for mandatory testing are listed on pages 21-31 of the 2022 Colorado Big Game Brochure.
Annual mandatory testing is providing insights into varying infection levels in deer herds throughout Colorado. As of April, the disease has been detected in 40 of 54 deer herds, 17 of 42 elk herds and two of nine moose herds.
More than 7,000 samples were tested statewide in all species in 2021. None of the 14 elk herds targeted for mandatory testing had prevalence above 5 percent. Prevalence in harvested elk appears to track prevalence in mule deer bucks harvested in the same game management units.
Six mule deer herds were included in mandatory testing for a second consecutive year, and the results confirmed the 2020 prevalence estimates.
CPW has prescribed management actions for half of Colorado’s 54 deer herds with the goal of reducing infection levels to below 5 percent.
Chronic wasting disease affects Colorado’s deer, elk and moose; the disease course generally lasts two to three years and is always fatal. Although there has been no evidence that the disease has been transmitted to humans, the Centers for Disease Control, along with CPW, recommends that hunters not eat the meat of an infected animal.