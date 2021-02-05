Cotopaxi High School’s Lady Pirates get season rolling

After making a deep run at state last year before the tournament was canceled, the Cotopaxi girls basketball team is looking to pick up where it left off.
Cotopaxi is off to a 2-0 start after beating La Veta 36-27 and Evangelical Christian 36-23 last week to start its season.
While the Lady Pirates are winning games, the team isn’t quite where it wants to be yet due to a limited amount of practices and no scrimmages.
“Like most teams we are off to a slow start,” said head coach Troy Thornton. “With the uncertainty of when and if we’d get a season I think everyone is out of basketball shape. The girls are working hard in practice so hopefully by the end of the season we will be in shape and playing where we are capable of.”
Luckily, the team has some of the top players in its division to lead it this season.
“Our leaders are our strength,” Thornton said. “We return two of the best players in (class) 1A in Koylynn Gulliford and Shealee Coleman. They want to make it back to state and are pushing our younger girls to get better and play up to their potential.”
Cotopaxi, and the rest of the state, however, will have less time this year to reach their peak.
“We need to become who we can be and not who we are much faster than other years,” Thornton said. “We have 26 regular season practices for the year which doesn’t give a lot of time to change things. We have the talent and potential to make it to state again but we have to focus on what we can control and let the rest go.”
While the team may have lots of work to do to reach its goals, Thornton, who is also Cotopaxi’s athletic director, expressed some gratitude his teams are getting the opportunity to compete this year.
“I’m just glad the kids get to play,” he said. “With the way things were looking, even getting a season in is a win. People need to focus on that and not the masks, or fans, or politicalness of the whole thing. Kids are happy just to be playing and we all need to embrace that.”
Next, Cotopaxi will play Creede on Saturday.