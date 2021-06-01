The Salida High School track and field team had a good showing Friday at the Cañon City Blossom Invitational, with several athletes setting personal records. Team scores were not posted.
Coach Randy Kapushion said one of the highlights of the meet was the last race, the boys’ 3,200 meter. Junior Elijah Wilcox led the pack the whole way, as the Spartan athletes and coaches lined the track. Wilcox set a personal record, winning the race with a time of 10 minutes, 12.56 seconds.
“(Sophomore) Quinn Smith set a personal record in the 400,” Kapushion said. “She took second; it was a great race.”
Kapushion said the athletes running the 1,600 meter for the Lady Spartans also did a great job, working together. Junior Kate Adams finished 15th at 6:56.25, junior Ella Haynes finished 16th with a time of 7:03.77, and sophomore Cecilia Duran finished 17th in 7:20.16.
Another top team was the boys’ 4x800 relay team, Wilcox, junior Kuper Banghart, sophomore Izayah Baxter and junior Hollister Beddingfield, who finished second with a time of 8:41.56.
“They set a personal record and are looking to qualify for state,” Kapushion said. “They were shooting for 8:40, so they were just off that, but I think it’s a goal they can hit.
Kapushion said the boys running the 100-meter dash for the Spartans, junior Sam Harlow, sophomore Preston Martin, freshman Jack Landry and sophomore Chance Roper, looked really good. The boys finished 30th, 31st, 32nd and 34th, respectively.
“I also want to acknowledge (sophomore) J’Nya Berry, who is our jack-of-all-trades,” Kapushion said. “She’s throwing shot put and discus, jumping and running the 100 meter. She’s been doing a great job.”
Kapushion said now that school is out, the team will be meeting in the mornings for practice, but because of some of the athletes’ summer schedules, they may have to figure out their own workouts.
“Track is kind of a different sport,” Kapushion said. “We just do our best and have fun.”