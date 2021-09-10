The Salida High School cross-country team has gone above and beyond in its goal to build team unity this year, holding a weekend camp and climbing 17 miles up Mount Massive before the season started.
“At team camp, we had a lot of team-building exercises,” senior Lydia Tonnesen said. “We talked about team goals and really connected. I think both teams are really strong. The girls’ team has really cemented this year. I think we are going to do some great things. I think we have a good shot at making it to state.”
The team is also excited to have a more normal season after last year.
“I’m just as pumped as I can be,” senior Kate Adams said. “Last year was tough, because of COVID-19, and we had a hard time. Last year, we couldn’t do any extra team building, like holding camp or having our team dinners. This year, we are very excited to come together. I love my team and am excited to be with them.”
Members of the boys’ team are also enthusiastic about the start of the season.
“I’m pretty excited,” senior Kuper Banghart said. “We’ve had a couple of setbacks early with some injuries, but I think we have a good chance at state, maybe come away with a state title.”
“Our varsity team doesn’t have the depth of our freshmen, but I think we are just as strong,” senior Elijah Wilcox said. “I think we have a shot at state.”
The team has also been working on goals, both individually and for the team.
“Personally, I’m looking to try and contribute to earning the team a state title,” Banghart said. “I just want to do the best I can for my team. As far as a team goal, I’d like to see us make it to state and do well.”
“As a team, we want to put 100 percent of our effort in doing our best,” Tonnesen said. “Personally, I’m shooting to make the fastest time I can.”
“Team goals, we want to be runner-up or state champions,” Wilcox said. “Individual goals, I’d like to finish in the top three. It’s a lofty goal for me, but I’d like to finish under 16 minutes in the 5K.”
“I think our goal as a whole team is to put forth our best effort,” Adams said. “Our goal as a girls’ team is to be there for each other and to reach state. Personally, I’d like to put up a sub-24 (minute) run.”
One of the interesting things about the team is that while they all support one another, they have all come to the sport for different reasons.
“Honestly, I just didn’t want to do any other sports,” Tonnesen said. “My sister ran on the team, and everyone is really nice to each other.”
“For me, it’s just how running clears the mind,” Banghart said. “You get that sense of nirvana and you are able to control that flow state.”
“I don’t have any coordination, so playing any ball sport was out,” Adams said. “I heard great things about the team and felt it was a good way to push myself.”
“It helps that my parents are into running,” Wilcox, whose father is head coach of the team, said. “I love the team dynamic, and running is kind of addictive.”