The Salida High School track and field team began its season with the boys finishing eighth and the girls placing 18th of 28 schools competing Saturday in Pueblo.
“We had a good first meet,” said coach Randy Kapushion. “We had a lot of outstanding performances.”
Prior to the meet, senior Elijah Wilcox said he was not feeling quite ready to race yet, but that wasn’t noticeable on Saturday: He won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9 minutes, 59.87 seconds. Kapushion said, “Elijah ran a great 3,200.”
Wilcox also helped Salida’s 4x800 relay finish fourth, along with senior Hollister Beddingfield and juniors Izayah Baxter and Logan Merriam.
Beddingfield also did well in the 1,600, finishing seventh.
Junior Simon Bertolino started his season strong. He placed fourth in the 110-meter hurdles and seventh in the triple jump.
Freshman Wyatt Farney had a great performance, especially for his first high school meet. He finished in the top 10 in both the 200- and 400-meter races. His time of 55:51 in the 400 earned him fifth place. Kapushion said several freshmen stepped up on Saturday.
On the girls’ side, the team did particularly well in relays. Both the 4x100 relay and the 800 medley relay teams made it to finals. The 4x100 team, consisting of junior J’Nya Berry, junior Amy Adams, sophomore Presley Thomas and freshman Cece Lengerich, finished sixth with a time of 1:00.29.
The 800 medley relay, which features four competitors each running a different distance, finished seventh. The team was composed of Berry, Adams, Thomas and senior Cece Duran.
With one meet under their belt, the Spartans will look to improve on their solid start when they head back to Pueblo Saturday for their last competition before spring break.