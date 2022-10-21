Salida High School boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams qualified for state championships following the 3A Region 2 race Thursday at Monument Valley Park in Colorado Springs.
The boys finished second behind Alamosa, with senior Izayah Baxter taking second place, and the girls’ team finished third behind Alamosa and Gunnison, with senior Quinn Smith taking first place.
Colorado 3A cross-country has 68 teams, divided into five regions. Salida competes against 14 other teams in its region, and the top four teams earn a spot at the state meet Oct. 29.
If a team doesn’t qualify, an individual runner could if they place in one of the top 15 places.
Coach Kenny Wilcox said Alamosa and Gunnison hung back at the start of the girls’ race, while Salida took an early lead.
“By mile 1, Alamosa had taken control of the race, and their grip only tightened as the race progressed,” Wilcox said. “I’m sure the Mean Moose vividly remember coming up just short of a state title in 2021, and they seem intent on making sure that does not happen again. Today, they showed why The Classical Academy, the defending 3A champs, are likely to have their hands full in nine days.”
The Lady Cowboys of Gunnison were able to move up on the Lady Spartans, which solidified their second-place finish.
“Long story short, Gunnison had the momentum on us and they finished better than us today,” Wilcox said. “To be honest, a region meet is the best time to get beat by a team you want to vanquish at state. The Salida contingent will certainly have one team on their minds this week, and there’s nothing like motivation to help you run your best on the big stage.”
Wilcox also called out Smith for her first-place finish.
“This year, Quinn has showed that she can win coming from behind, sitting and kicking, and for this race she handled things from the front,” Wilcox said. “All of these experiences will serve her well next week.”
Overall the four qualifying girls’ teams and their scores were Alamosa 24, Gunnison 52, Salida 63 and Woodland Park 89.
Wilcox said that “in contrast to the girls’ race, the guys took a more atypical approach.”
He said the top racers took right to the front at the gun.
“Through four runners the Alamosa Mean Moose and Salida found themselves very evenly matched in an epic chess match of sorts,” Wilcox said. “The final tally put Alamosa a single point ahead of the Spartans. We’re not going to beat ourselves up over this single point, and like the girls, I’m sure we’ll find some motivation heading into state week.”
The state qualifying teams for the boys were Alamosa at 48, Salida 49, Manitou Springs 79 and Woodland Park 107.
Isaac Higareda from Alamosa took first with a time of 16 minutes, 11 seconds.