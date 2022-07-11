The results of the Friends of Fourmile’s 14th annual Memorial Day weekend visitor use survey are in.
The survey took place May 28 to provide stakeholders, the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management with statistics and analysis about the use of public lands.
Friends of Fourmile reported with COVID restrictions becoming more relaxed, the group was able to acquire more information, hand out more brochures and make contact with more visitors.
The survey captured information on overnight camping units, different vehicle usage and the use of ATVs, UTVs and mountain bikes on public trails. The public land that Fourmile covers is around 100,000 acres.
The data collected shows a slight rise in overnight camping, documented campsites, motorcycles and mountain bikes for 2022 compared to 2021 in the Fourmile survey.
Meanwhile, street vehicles, ATVs, UTVs and percent occupancy took a slight decline compared to the 2021 survey, with ATV and UTV dropping 32 percent.
Overall, the survey states that the total visitation in Fourmile was slightly higher in 2022 when compared to 2021, which was a record year, breaking records across all metrics except mountain biking.
“The Friends of Fourmile report continues to grow in documentation of visitors to these lands,” said Alan Robinson of Friends of Fourmile. “We hope the information we provide helps to inform the other agencies.”
Recommendations made by the survey include that the Fourmile area be given more designated dispersed camping, opening of conversations with the Town of Buena Vista to reschedule events like Paddlefest and development of similar camping management plans from BLM and the Forest Service.
The recommendation for more dispersed camping is due to the relationship between resource impact and new unauthorized campsites from increased visitation, which impacts visitor satisfaction and enjoyment.
The request to open conversations about rescheduling events such as Paddlefest comes from the increased number of visitors during Memorial Day holiday weekend, which causes camping in new undesignated camping areas.
The development of similar plans is requested so both agencies can coordinate and implement their plans on similar timetables to avoid one agency being ahead of the other.
The Friends of Fourmile survey is not sponsored by either BLM or the Forest Service but is an activity undertaken by the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association through the Friends of Fourmile chapter, Robinson said.
“We are contributing as a volunteer group and are not sponsored by the other agencies,” he said.