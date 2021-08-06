Hockey association takes step closer to building ice rink cover

The Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association is one big step closer to its dream having a covered ice rink in Salida.
Marty Pack, association board member, said the group agreed to take possession of components from the Colorado College Honnen Ice Arena.
Coming to Salida will be the refrigeration system, along with boards, glass, benches, bleachers, scoreboard and other equipment from the recently decommissioned ice rink.
Pack said the equipment, which is worth around a half-million dollars, is being purchased by a private foundation, who wishes to remain anonymous, and donated to the local group.
Pack said that at this time they aren’t sure where the equipment might be installed.
The city and the hockey association worked together to install an ice rink at Centennial Park, which has no cover, but Park said it was very popular on weekends and evenings.
Long Lake, next to Frantz Lake, is also a popular spot for ice skaters. Pack said this year they even had some former semiprofessional ice skaters participating, along with both a men’s and women’s hockey team.
Pack said the association will meet with the city later in August to discuss the possibility of expanding the rink at Centennial Park.
Another option, Park said, is setting something up on county property by Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Currently, the group is looking for assistance in moving the equipment from Colorado Springs to Salida and for a place to store it.
Call Pack at 719-207-2926 or visit the Salida Hockey Facebook page for more information.