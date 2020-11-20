A proposal to mine unconsolidated clay, sand and gravel material approximately 10 miles north of Salida is being considered by the Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office.
Chaffee County is proposing to develop 40 acres of BLM-managed lands adjacent to the Chaffee County landfill.
The mineral materials will be used to meet State of Colorado requirements for daily and final cover on the adjacent, active landfill that is managed by the county.
“This proposal will help Chaffee County operate the landfill without having to truck cover material from other locations,” said Royal Gorge Field Manager Keith Berger. “We welcome and appreciate the public’s comments as we evaluate the proposal during the scoping process.”
The purpose of the public scoping process is for people to identify any potential alternatives, information, and analyses relevant to the proposed action prior to BLM preparing an environmental analysis a press release stated.
This is the first of two public input processes for this application. Scoping comments must be received by Dec. 1.
Before including address, phone number, e-mail address, or any other personal identifying information in comments, participants are advised that their entire comment, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time.
While individuals may request the BLM to withhold personal identifying information from public view, the BLM cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.
Comments may be submitted through the BLM ePlanning site at https://go.usa.gov/x734R or mailed to “Chaffee County Minerals Scoping,” 3028 E. Main Street, Cañon City, CO 81212.