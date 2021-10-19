The Salida High School Lady Spartans lost a competitive five-set volleyball match Friday to James Irwin High School in Colorado Springs, wrapping up a stretch of three games in four days.
The Lady Spartans had their chances in the match, losing the third set by 2 points.
As disappointing as it was to go 1-2 in four days, and just a couple of points away from going 2-1, coach Haley Huffman said she was happy with her team’s effort.
“Overall we played well,” Huffman said. “We had some defensive errors as well as some communication errors.”
The sets went 19-25, 28-26, 26-28, 25-19 and 9-15.
“We did well in hitting as well as digging. We had 30 kills, 44 digs and 13 aces,” Huffman said.
Junior Sarah Chick led kills with 12, senior Caitlyn Smith led digs with 14, and freshman Cece Lengrich led aces with five.
In the four-day span, the Lady Spartans lost to Manitou Springs Tuesday and beat Florence Thursday before Friday’s game with James Irwin. The game had been postponed a week after a COVID-19 lockdown at James Irwin.
The Lady Spartans next play Colorado Springs Christian School today at home, with the varsity match starting at 6:30 p.m.