Salida High School junior Drew Johnson won his first match Thursday at the 3A Colorado State Wrestling Championship, beating junior Jackson Morales of Sterling with a pin in 48 seconds.
“We’re just working one match at a time,” coach Steve Myers said. “It was a pretty tough match, but then they are all tough from here on out.”
Johnson next faces senior Dorin Pacheco of Lutheran High School in Parker. Pacheco finished the season 22-5 with 11 pins.
The state tournament will run through Saturday at Ball Arena in Denver.