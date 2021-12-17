The Salida High School boys’ basketball team defeated the Center Vikings 67-31 Tuesday at home.
The Spartans jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never let up. The win moved them to 3-1 on the season. Coach Adam Christensen said, “Wins are good.”
Junior Chase Diesslin said, “It was really fun. We just stomped a team.”
He said the Spartans got off to a rough start in their first game but have been playing well since. Now in a three-game winning streak, their early-season loss to Gunnison is in the rearview mirror. The Spartans have outscored their opponents by an average of 20 points since that loss.
Junior Tristan Jackson had another great game for the Spartans, dunking the ball with ease against Center. He scored 22 points and notched his third double-double of the season. His average of 16.5 points a game this season is the best on the team.
This year is senior Beau Cleckner’s first on the varsity team. Christensen said, “I was excited to see Beau Cleckner with his first varsity field goal.”
With Salida leading 58-21 at the start of the fourth quarter, the team was able to bench many of its upperclassmen. Christensen said, “It was good getting sophomores into the game.” He said varsity experience for those players was helpful.
Despite winning, Christensen said, the game “shows a lot of stuff we need to work on.” He said he was hopeful they could address their issues before they played again on Thursday at St. Mary’s High School in Colorado Springs.
St. Mary’s finished second in the state tournament last year. Diesslin said, “They’re always a good team, but we feel confident.”