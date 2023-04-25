Isaac Leighninger from Dayton, Ohio, won the Spiral Drive Run hosted Sunday by Chaffee County Running Club. Finishing first for women was Jenna Jones of Buena Vista.
The race followed Spiral Drive up to the top of Tenderfoot Mountain and down again, a total of 4 miles. It was its 17th year, and the first since the pandemic. Twelve runners participated.
“It’s kind of cool because it celebrates the history of Spiral Drive,” organizer Andrew Walker said. The first-place prizes are golden shovels, a nod to the drive’s origin, he explained.
“A mayor or city council member announced we needed to build a road out here, so one day a bunch of locals came out and started digging out the road,” he said. The route is also a classic for locals to come out and run.
“It was really good,” Leighninger said. “The uphill was terrible but it was all worth it because you get to run downhill and smile.”
It was a great day to get out and a good way to get a workout in, Jones said.