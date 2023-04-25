Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Thunder possible. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.