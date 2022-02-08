Salida High School junior Drew Johnson won the league championship in the 182-pound weight class Saturday in Buena Vista.
Johnson faced off against Buena Vista senior Seth Moss in the championship match, and it took him only 51 seconds to secure the pin.
“I felt relaxed out there,” said Johnson. “My stamina has gotten a lot better.” Johnson has an 18-1 record this season.
“He’s been wrestling really well these past few weeks,” said coach Steve Myers.
The Salida wrestling team finished eighth overall at the tournament of nine schools. Buena Vista narrowly beat Lamar by 2 points, 195.5 to 193.5, to win the league championship.
Brayden Pridemore, a sophomore in the 220-pound weight class, and Anthony Taverna, a freshman in the 170-pound weight class, both finished fourth in their respective divisions for the Spartans. Jase Young, a sophomore in the 126-pound weight class, finished fifth.
Junior Simon Bertolino competed in the 195-pound weight class. He finished in sixth place but not without a struggle. His consolation semifinal match against Donovan Guevara, a junior from Lamar, went to double overtime where Bertolino lost on a tiebreaker. “He put it all out there,” said Myers. “That’s all you can ask for.”
Sophomore Dylan Blades went 1-2 in the 120-pound weight class. “Blades really stepped up,” said Myers. “He wrestled hard.” Blades’ win on Saturday took 15 seconds as he quickly pinned Ellicott freshman Dominic Bellerdine to the mat.
“We had a lot of guys wrestle really hard,” said Myers.
Salida will travel back to Buena Vista Friday and Saturday for the regional championships. “We’re in a very tough region,” said Myers. “There’s no walk-ins; it’s going to be tough.”
Several top teams in the state are in Salida’s region. The tournament determines who goes to state, so there will be a lot at stake for the Spartans this weekend.
Weight Name Record
120 Dylan Blades 1-2
126 Jase Young 2-2
160 Abram Jones 1-2
170 Anthony Taverna 0-2
182 Drew Johnson 2-0
195 Simon Bertolino 0-3
220 Brayden Pridemore 0-2