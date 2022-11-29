The Salida High School girls’ basketball team doesn’t play just for a participation award, freshman captain Braeden Johnson said.
The team is different, she said, meaning they have high standards and go the extra mile, centering attention around having a good attitude and a strong team. Because of this, the girls are confident they will succeed.
“People think our team is strict, probably because we work really hard, but we have a lot of fun,” junior Adyson Hadley said.
The team has a lot of “you got this, keep going, push yourself energy,” junior Hannah Wilson said.
Senior captain Sarah Chick said she thinks basketball is at least partly about perfectionism. “It’s a satisfying sport if you do it right,” she said.
Chick said she thinks basketball is a sport that makes one more athletic and mature. “I love being a senior. Everyone has a good attitude,” she said. To her, being a leader means being a better person and thinking about one’s actions.
Chick said this year’s team is very different from last year’s, with a load of incoming freshmen. “We want to win like last year, but I think we believe in ourselves more,” she said.
Chick is looking forward to every game and practice, she said, but especially anticipates Ball Arena in Denver, where after playing the Rye Lady Thunderbolts the Lady Spartans will get to watch a Nuggets game.
A core principle of the team’s mentality has been attitude, she said – being able to snap back and have a positive mindset. “There’s always going to be a challenge in a loss, but that’s learning to be a person who can overcome them,” Chick said.
Freshman captain Braeden Johnson started playing basketball in seventh grade after dance, her previous activity, was shut down at her school. Despite being an underclassman and new to the team, Braeden played with the team over the summer and naturally took on leadership positions, coach Keith Wyatt said.
Being a part of this team means wanting to be here and being committed, Johnson said. She said she is looking forward to getting into the heart of the season, and if the team doesn’t start the way they want, or get down on themselves, sees it as her role as captain to encourage others.
Junior Makiah Parris said her and the team’s goal is to make it farther than last year, when they did not make the playoffs. “We’re different,” she said, echoing Johnson’s words. “Every practice the coach reminds us why we’re training so hard.”
When asked why the team will do well, she said “We make sure each practice we do is harder than the one we did yesterday.”
“When you’re with your teammates you build better relationships,” junior Adyson Hadley said. Hadley said this season has a stronger team dynamic, because everyone is able to be honest with each other.
“The best part of the game is probably when someone scores a 3 and everyone celebrates; that person feels so empowered in that moment,” she said. Hadley said she looks forward to winning a lot and showing the community how invested the team is.