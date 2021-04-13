In another “kiss your sister” game as coach Ben Oswald called it, the Salida boys’ soccer team finished 1-1 after double overtime against the Cañon City Tigers Saturday. Their first game of the season, against Crested Butte, also finished 1-1 after double overtime.
“They played really well today,” Oswald said. “I’m really pleased with the play of everyone today. We saw some real improvement, especially by some of the younger players.”
The Spartans drew first blood when junior Riggs Gorby drilled a shot into the back of the net off a pass from junior Kaiden Veatch. Salida went into halftime with the 1-0 lead, but in the second half, Oswald said fatigue started to set in.
“Three games this week started to catch up with us,” Oswald said. “Our passes weren’t as sharp, and we created some chances that just didn’t develop. A lot of these guys have played every minute of three matches in six days; that’s a lot of soccer.”
Oswald said Cañon City just threw everything at them, to tie it up before the end of the game and send it into first one, then a second overtime. “We had a lot of opportunities we just didn’t capitalize on.”
Oswald named the defense as the man of the match. He said junior goalkeeper Quinn Phillips has been on fire for every game, especially today, and that he might be one of the best keepers in 3A right now. Oswald said junior Max Ferguson also had an unbelievable day, and senior Jake Kunst was outstanding.
Oswald also praised Veatch and Gorby.
This tie puts the Spartans at 3-2-2 overall for the season, and 2-2 in the 3A Tri-Peaks league.
“With a little luck, we may get to the post-season,” Oswald said. “but we’re not counting on it. We’re already looking towards the fall season. These guys have taken a very unique season really well. They are still trying hard, and our spirits are high. Right now, we just need to focus on playing with joy, enjoying the game and playing together.”
The Spartans have two games left, both league challenges and both road games. They will play St. Mary’s (3-4) at 4 p.m. Tuesday and Atlas Preparatory School (5-2) 4 p.m. Thursday.