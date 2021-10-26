Lady Demons smoke Lady Spartans

The Salida High School Lady Spartans put up a tough fight at home Saturday against the Lady Demons of Buena Vista, but they were unable to overcome and lost the volleyball match in three sets, 16-25, 10-25, 20-25.
The loss puts Salida at 5-12 this season and 2-7 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League.
Buena Vista is 8-10 overall and 4-6 in league play.
“We definitely struggled today with our service return,” coach Haley Huffman said. “Buena Vista served very well. We needed to win today to maybe get into regionals, but next week we will try and finish our season on a good note.”
The Lady Spartans put up three aces and 23 kills, with senior Caitlyn Smith leading the team with two aces and six kills.
Huffman said she started a new player Saturday with junior Skyler Margos, who played well. She also praised senior Hannah Martinez, who played well and did an excellent job finding holes in the Lady Demon defense.
The Lady Spartans will return to the court for their final home game of the regular season today against Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. The C-team is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m., the junior varsity at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity game at 6:30 p.m.
Banning Lewis is 5-12 overall and 2-9 in league play.
“I think we have a good chance against Banning Lewis,” Huffman said. “Hopefully, this should be a win for us.”