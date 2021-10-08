Salida Mountain Trails hires its first executive director

After nearly two decades as a volunteer-run organization, Salida Mountain Trails has hired its first executive director, Jon Terbush.
The hiring marks a significant milestone in SMT’s growth and dramatically boosts organizational capacity to maintain, improve and grow Salida’s already impressive trail network, a press release stated.
“We are thrilled to have Jon take the reins at SMT,” said SMT Board President Mike Smith. “SMT has accomplished so much over the years thanks to incredible volunteers, and we’ll now be able to accomplish even more with a dedicated staffer.”
Terbush joined the group during the summer and will be formally introduced Saturday at the annual member party and fundraising auction..
The event will be outdoors at Hutchinson Ranch Wedding and Events from 5-8 p.m.; attendance is free for SMT members.
“Salida’s trail network is the No. 1 reason why I moved here,” Terbush said. “SMT has done a tremendous job developing this system, and I am truly overjoyed and honored to be tasked with stewarding it into the future.”
Terbush moved to Salida from Denver in January 2020. In addition to his role with SMT, he is communications and development director for Boston Cyclists Union, a nonprofit that advocates for bike lanes and promotes bike ridership in Greater Boston. He has previously worked as communications manager for a bike share company and in various reporting and editing roles over a decade in journalism.
Born in Michigan, Terbush grew up in New England and lived in Boston for many years before moving to Colorado.