The U.S. Forest Service, San Isabel National Forest - Salida Ranger District is selling Christmas tree cutting permits online this year. The permits are $10 each (limit of two per family) with a $2.50 transaction fee.
To receive permits by mail, send a check or money order along with a self-addressed stamped envelope to: U.S. Forest Service Attn: Christmas Tree Permit, 5575 Cleora Road, Salida, CO 81201.
Trees may be cut district-wide with a few exceptions.
Developed recreation sites and Wilderness areas are closed to cutting.
Handsaws and axes are the only tools allowed, chainsaws are prohibited.
USFS personnel recommended “wear warm clothes and take a rope to secure the tree to the vehicle.”
U.S. Forest Service roads are not plowed and some roads close seasonally on Dec. 1.