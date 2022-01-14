Salida clobbers James Irwin Jaguars at home

by Joseph Bahr
Mail Staff Writer
The Salida High School boys’ basketball team obliterated the James Irwin Jaguars 83-35 Thursday at home.
In the opening seconds of the game, junior Tristan Jackson won the tipoff and dunked the ball, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. It set the tone early in what turned out to be a long night for the Jaguars.
By the time the dust settled at the end of the first half, Salida led 58-11, and the Spartans never looked back en route to their biggest margin of victory this season.
The win improved the Spartans’ record to 6-3 overall and 3-1 in the Tri-Peaks League.
“We started out a lot better than normal,” said coach Adam Christensen. The Spartans’ big lead was bolstered by senior Damon Redfeather knocking down four 3-pointers in the first half. Redfeather finished the game with 17 points.
Jackson led the team with 27 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. “I think we did good,” he said. “I feel like my team had a lot of energy.” He shot 93 percent from the field Thursday night. The only other Spartan with double-digit points was junior Chase Diesslin with 11.
While the final score did not show it, the Spartans were missing senior Aaron Morgan and junior Nate Yeakley from their starting lineup due to COVID-19. Senior Braden Collins and junior Aiden Hadley stepped up to fill the holes.
“You never want to go into your game without your full arsenal,” Christensen said. “Aiden Hadley did a really good job stepping up in the starter role; he had over 10 assists.” He said Collins did well despite having to suddenly learn how to play a new spot on defense in the Spartans’ zone scheme.
Christensen did not dwell on the victory, saying “starting Saturday we got the toughest week left on our schedule.” He said the next nine days were critical for the program. With the difficult schedule on the horizon, Jackson said, “I want to improve as a player and help my teammates get better.”
The Spartans will be on the road against Manitou Springs on Saturday.