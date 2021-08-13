Reed wins TransRockies Run

The TransRockies Run race series stage started and returned to Buena Vista River Park Aug. 2 with around 300 runners.
Cody Reed of Mammoth, California, won with the fastest (unofficial) time of 2 hours, 22 minutes, 38.3 seconds, and Boulder’s Will Leer came in second in 2:26:17.6.
The 19.5-mile course included more than 2,300 feet of elevation change, heading north on CR 371 before bearing east into the hills on a mix of trails, four-wheel-drive roads and U.S. Forest Service roads. The whole race series course covers 120 miles during six consecutive days.
Buena Vista has been the site of the first stage since 2008, one year after the TransRockies Run began. This year’s Stage 1 course is new and improved.
“I ran TransRockies a few years ago, but this first stage was a little different. This was nice today. It was much better, I think,” Reed said.
Reed said his run was without incident. Ray Duncan, a shuttle driver who’s been involved with the series for four years, said the most trip-ups and turned ankles happen on Mount Hope in Stage 2.
It was runner-up Leer’s first trail race. Born in Minnesota, Leer now calls Boulder his home.
“I’m lucky. It was a short drive,” he said. “It was fun to run a race here. It was a beautiful day out there.”
Racers camped in the baseball fields at the River Park Monday night before heading to Leadville for Stage 2.
“The camp is in Leadville tomorrow night. We’ve got rafting buses from here to the start in the morning, and then from the finish into Leadville. And then from there we’re all point-to-point all the way to Beaver Creek,” organizer Aaron McConnell said.
McConnell said he’s already looking forward to next year’s race.
“Normally we would have over 20 countries represented. I think there’s only six countries represented this year because of COVID. Next year’s our 15th anniversary so we’re expecting a bigger international field again.”