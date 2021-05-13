Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will host Stephanie Shively, wildlife biologist for the U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District, from 7-8 p.m. May 20 for a presentation on the status of the boreal toad in the Pike and San Isabel National Forests.
Note: This event is different from the talk sponsored by the Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science program earlier this month.
Shively will talk about the drastic population decline of the toad, which was once common in the Southern Rocky Mountains. It is a significant indicator of ecological imbalance or change.
She will explain why Chaffee County is an important stronghold for the species and the work she is doing to help the toad thrive, the success she has seen and challenges to come.
Shively has worked as a district wildlife biologist for more than 20 years, serving in the South Park District in Fairplay, the Comanche National Grasslands and in the Salida Ranger District. She has worked in Salida for the past 10 years.
Preregistration for this event is required. Visit https://garna.org/calendar/boreal-toad/ to register.
Program tickets are $3 for GARNA members and $6 for nonmembers. For questions, contact Program Coordinator Kelsey Kirkwood at programs@garna.org or 719-539-5106.
The lecture will be followed with a hike from 8 a.m. to noon June 12.
Shively will lead hikers into endangered boreal toad habitat where they learn how to recreate responsibly near these amphibians, and hikers will discover how to mitigate impacts.
Visit https://garna.org/calendar/hike-boreal-toad// to register for the hike.