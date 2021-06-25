Kevin and Michele Busch are celebrating “Two The Top” with family and friends from 6 to 9 p.m. today at Benson’s Tavern & Beer Garden.
The Swissvale “two” took first place overall in bike and first in class in the 1,200-mile National Off Road Racing Association (NORRA) Mexican 1000 April 5-29 in Baja, Mexico. This was their fifth time competing in the five-day Rally Race with cars and motorcycles.
The couple rode a Honda XR650 R motorcycle named Rockhel Welts with Kevin driving and Michele on the back.
“We were the first couple to ride double and the first to win overall with two on one bike,” Michele said.
Upon arrival at the race site, participants were given a COVID-19 test before moving on to tech inspection.
“This was different from the past four races we competed in because of COVID-19,” Michele said. “We were isolated from the public. We were quite shocked to see they had honored Kevin and I by putting us on the beer cans. Transpeninsular Brewery donates beer to the race and 3,000 cans had us on them. Wow! That was fun.”
Race day began in a dense fog in the town of Santo Tomas with 17 bikes and about 100 cars and was a much smaller event than in previous years. Day 2 was the longest, covering 333 miles from San Felipe to Guerrero Negro, but it was a beautiful ride. They were first to cross the finish line on day 3.
“This is where the Baja gremlins start messing with us,” Michele said. “There was a problem with a spring and Kevin had to take the rear end off the bike. There is an on-site Fab School to help with welding, and the wind was blowing like mad and we had to wrap the welder in a blanket so he could do his job. We got to bed after 11 and were up at 4:30 for day 4 when another problem occurred, and Kevin fixed it with a little baling wire to get us through.”
Hoping the mechanical problems were ended, they took off at 6 a.m. on day 5 for the final 141 miles, which took them through cardon, also called elephant cactus.
“It looked a lot like Colorado but replace the trees with those giant cacti,” Michele said. “My rule is don’t touch anything because it can bite you. At one point we heard we were down 32 seconds from first place in bikes. Kevin never babied our bike. He just asked her to perform a miracle that has never been accomplished in the history of Baja racing – a two-up team winning overall bike, but we did it by a mere three minutes and 17 seconds. Overall time was 20 hours, 21 seconds.”
They are now looking forward to celebrating their first double-up team, “Dos Locos,” and their victory at the Baja NORRA Mexican 1000 2021 at Benson’s.