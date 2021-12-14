Fifteen schools competed in the 2021 Rob Mickel Wrestling Tournament Saturday at Salida High School.
Salida junior Drew Johnson won the 182-pound weight class. He defeated Gunnison’s Kaleb Vincent by pinning him in the first-place match.
Coach Steve Myers said the tournament went well and several top teams in the state participated.
Gunnison took first place, Buena Vista finished second, and Pueblo Central was third. Salida finished in seventh place.
Myers said the Spartan wrestlers “turned it up for their own tournament.” In the 195-pound weight class, Spartan wrestlers Simon Bertolino, a junior, and Luke Prewitt, a sophomore, faced off against each other in consolation round 3.
Myers said it was “the best match of the weekend right there” and commended both wrestlers for how hard they fought. He said each individual has improved a lot since the beginning of the season.
Prior to their match, Prewitt said his favorite part of wrestling was “how in shape it keeps you.” Prewitt won the bout by pinning Bertolino and finished fifth in the weight class after he pinned Pueblo Central’s Dominic Gallegos in the fifth-place match.
In other weight classes, Salida freshman Jase Young took fifth in the 120-pound weight class. Dylan Blades, a sophomore, was sixth in the 126-pound weight class. Freshman Anthony Taverna was fourth in the 170-pound weight class, and junior Brandt Jones was sixth in the 182 pound weight class.
The Salida tournament was named in memory of Spartan wrestler Robert Mickel, who died in a car wreck in March 1970. He graduated from Salida High School in 1969.
The Salida wrestling team’s next tournament is Saturday at Sheridan High School.