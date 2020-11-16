The Colorado High School Activities Association released the spring season C football league alignments and schedules on Friday.
With most schools opting to play in the fall, however, the leagues are considerably different than in the past.
Salida High School will compete in the 3A’s west division this spring, opposed to the Class 2A Intermountain League. Salida’s league this season will include Rifle, Basalt, Glenwood Springs, Aspen, Steamboat Springs, Coal Ridge and Montezuma-Cortez.
“We feel comfortable being in 3A with the teams we’ll have to play,” said SHS athletic director Jim Coscarella. “We’ve got some great athletes and some great speed.”
The Spartans, and the rest of the state, will play six games during the regular season with competitions beginning March 11.
Teams that don’t make the playoffs will have the option to add a seventh game.
Salida will play at Basalt in week one, at Coal Ridge in week two before hosting Steamboat week three. Salida will then travel to Rifle in week four before hosting Cortez and Glenwood Springs in weeks five and six, respectively.
Cortez is the only team from the 2A Intermountain League that will be in Salida’s league again this year.
The 3A East, meanwhile, includes Faith Christian, The Classical Academy, Kent Denver, and Creek, Littleton, Denver West, Northfield and The Academy.
CHSAA said it used four years of data from MaxPreps, RPI, and the Packard Index to create a composite score and then teams were “ranked” accordingly. These numbers along with geographical concerns were used to balance out classifications with movement of teams both up and down classifications.
When CHSAA first released the league alignments, Salida was in Class 2A.
Buena Vista, however, wasn’t included. With CHSAA adding in the Demons, Salida and five other teams were bumped up from 2A to 3A, including Montezuma-Cortez and Coal Ridge in the west and Denver West, The Academy and Northfield in the east.
“I still think they tried to make it competitive and make it work,” Coscarella said. “I do respect that they took the time to look at RPI, plackard and Maxpreps (when deciding).”
In the fall football season, which CHSAA added after the rest of the fall sports were already underway, the teams just finished their regular seasons.
Despite several games having to be cancelled due to positive cases of COVID-19, the season is on track to be completed with the playoff brackets coming out this week.