Swimmers conclude regular season at Manitou

The Salida High School girls’ swim team dueled Manitou Springs for the second time this season Saturday.
The second meet was closer, but Manitou finished ahead of Salida once again, 98-67.
Several of the Lady Spartans, however, clocked their fastest times of the year at the meet.
The athletes who had seasonal best swims included Lily Lengerich (100-freestyle), Hannah Rhude (100-free), Rebecca Russell (200-free), Allyna Bright (200-free), Jaesa Carlson (100-backstroke), Ember Hill (200 individual medley) and Lily Leddington (50-free), head coach Wendy Gorie said.
Salida, meanwhile, had four first-place finishes Saturday.
Lengerich won both the 100-free (57.17 seconds) and the 50-free (26.24).
Bright won the 500-free in 5:54.91.
Rhude won the 100-back in 1:07.26.
Salida touched second or third in every other event.
Bright finished second in the 200-free (2:12.62), ahead of Nagel (fourth, 2:25.34) and Russell (fifth, 2:26.74). Russell also finished second in the 500-free (6:23.77).
Hill placed second in the 200-IM (2:30.09).
Lily Leddington touched second in the 100-breaststroke (1:34.67), finished one spot ahead of Ruthie McBride (1:39.26).
In the 400-free relay, Rhude, Carlson, Bright and Hill finished second in 4:17.22.
In the 200-free relay, Hill, Bright, Abby Nagel and Lengerich touched second in 1:57.02.
Lengerich, Leddington, Carlson and Rhude also finished third in the 200-medley relay (2:12.70).
Salida senior swimmers Allyna Bright, Hannah Rhude, Lily Lengerich and Abby Nagel were also honored at the meet since Salida isn’t allowed to have a meet or senior night due to local COVID-19 protocals, the coach said.
Salida will now head to its league meet at Colorado Springs’ Cheyenne Mountain High School Wednesday and Thursday.
To qualify for state, the swimmers will need to have one of the 20-fastest state-wide times in their respective events.