by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
The Salida High School boys’ golf team kicked off their season Monday with a trip to the Aspen Golf and Tennis Club, finishing sixth in a field of eight teams with a 266, but they were up against a 5A team, three 4A teams and a difficult course.
“It was a tough course to start the season on,” coach Phil Gardunio said. “It had the slickest of greens and the overall difficulty of the course was tremendous. Our veterans who usually shoot in the mid-80s were up in the 90s today.”
One of the highlights of the day, Gardunio said, was freshman Avery Duquette, who shot an 85 and finished 16th overall.
“Avery really battled today and looked fantastic,” Gardunio said.
Juniors Eric O’Conner and Aiden Hadley finished second and third for the Spartans, carding a 90 and 91 and finishing 29th and 30th respectively.
Sophomore Ben Clayton hit a 99 to finish 36th, while junior Brandon Purcell carded a 107 to finish 107th.
The 5A Columbine Rebels team finished first with a team score of 224, while the Buena Vista Demons finished eighth with a score of 281.
The Spartans returned to the golf course Thursday in Cañon City and play again Monday at Alamosa.