The Salida High School wrestling team placed 25th of 35 teams at the Mel Smith Invitational Friday and Saturday at Florence High School.
Eaton High School placed first, while Buena Vista placed eighth.
Senior Drew Johnson, at 215 pounds, took first place, defeating Tanner Eide of The Classical Academy, who is ranked second in the state.
The team’s next tournament is a home dual against the Center High School Vikings at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Coach Steve Myers did not answer The Mail’s calls.
Hudson Fisher (23-5) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points
Champ. Round 1 - won by fall, 3:04.
Champ. Round 2 - lost by fall, 2:42.
Cons. Round 2 - lost by decision, 6-5.
Sam Johnson (23-6) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - won by fall, 1:45.
Champ. Round 2 - lost by decision, 6-0.
Cons. Round 2 - won by decision 6-4.
Cons. Round 3 - won by fall, 2:37.
Cons. Round 4 - lost by decision, 5-1.
Jase Young (17-5) place is unknown and scored 6.5 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - won by tech fall, TF-1.5 2:50.
Champ. Round 2 - lost by major decision, 13-4.
Cons. Round 2 - won by fall, 1:25.
Cons. Round 3 - lost by decision, 3-0.
Drew Johnson (29-0) placed 1st and scored 32.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - received a bye.
Champ. Round 2 - won by fall, 0:27.
Quarterfinal - won by fall, 1:03.
Semifinal - won by fall, 0:53.
1st Place Match - won by fall, 1:23.