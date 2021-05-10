Salida boys’ baseball split a doubleheader in Florence Friday, losing the first 10-0 and winning the second 13-8, in what coach Lee Lewis called “almost complete opposite games.”
The Huskies jumped out to a quick lead in the first game, leading 3-0 at the end of the first inning, 6-0 in the third and 8-0 in the fifth. The game was called at the end of the sixth inning when Florence led 10-0.
“Florence had a great pitcher in the first game,” Lewis said. “The kid just kept throwing strikes, and really kept us on our heels. We just couldn’t get anything going offensively.”
Senior Jonah Ellis took the mound for Salida in the first game.
“Jonah pitched a good game, but we had six errors and no defense, so we didn’t back him up as well as we could,” Lewis said. “When you’re not playing as a team, you’re just setting yourself up for a loss.”
Lewis said he was proud of the boys and the way they overcame the first loss to take the Huskies in the second.
The Spartans got up early in the second game, leading 3-0 at the end of the first inning, 10-3 after two, 11-5 after three, and 13-8 at the end of the fourth.
Due to darkness, and since the teams had played four innings, the game was called and went in the books as a complete game.
Junior Cayden Mazza pitched for the Spartans in the second game.
“He only gave up three hits, showing really good control on his part,” Lewis said. “I thought we did well behind Mazza. I’m very happy with how he did today and the two innings he pitched in Gunnison.”
Mazza gave up five walks and had two hit batters.
The Spartans will host a six-team tournament May 14-15 at Marvin Park.
They kick off the tournament at 9 a.m. Friday against Alamosa.