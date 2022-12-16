From deep in the corner, with seconds remaining on the clock, the Pagosa Springs Pirates buried a 3-point shot to punch the Salida High School boys’ basketball team with their first loss, 41-38, Thursday at home.
“I hope they use this loss as a fuel, so they understand how much work we have to do to get where we want to be,” coach Adam Christensen said.
Halfway into the first quarter, the score was only 2-2, with Pagosa Springs scoring first, before Salida started to increase their lead, winning the quarter 14-11.
The second quarter was much like the first, with Salida up 18-17 at the 3-minute, 40-second mark, before ending the first half up 21-20.
The Spartans started to pull away in the third quarter, spending a lot of time controlling the ball on their half of the court, working it around until they found their shot and ending the quarter up 29-25.
The Spartans continued to control the ball in the first half of the fourth quarter, with senior Tristan Jackson showing dominance by dunking at 7:28, before senior Chase Diesslin followed it up with his own dunk at 4:32, which put Salida up 35-27.
The second half of the fourth quarter belonged to the Pirates, however, as they outscored the Spartans 8-1 in about two minutes to bring the score to 36-35, with Salida holding onto its thin lead, which brought about the game-winning 3-pointer.
“That last 3-point shot they made, it was everything we thought they were going to do,” Christensen said. “When they didn’t make it on the first attempt, we kind of eased off, and they hit it the second time.”
Christensen said Pagosa Springs was a really good team, a tough team, and they showed it Thursday.
“We need to be making more of those outside shots if we are going to be a legitimate contender,” Christensen said.
Salida now heads into the two-week winter break 4-1 overall and 1-0 in league.
As of Monday, Salida was ranked second in 3A by the Colorado High School Activities Association, with 146 points, behind Arvada’s Faith Christian with 171 points.
MaxPrep.com, the high school sports website, ranked Salida in first place with Faith Christian second.
Pagosa Springs wasn’t in the top 10 of either poll.
New rankings will be out Dec. 19.
The junior varsity team lost 61-55, with sophomore Ray Osness and freshman Eli Schwartz combining for 45 of the JV’s points. The C team did not play.