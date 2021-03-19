The Salida Spartans soccer team took the pitch today, and while it took them a little longer then usual, they were able to pull off their first win, beating the Colorado Springs Christian School Lions 2-1 in overtime.
“It was a lovely day on a great field with good contenders,” coach Ben Oswald said. “The CSCS team and coaches were real gentlemen. We struggled a little at the beginning, but the boy’s really grew into the game today.”
Sophomore Levi Starr scored the Spartan’s regular period goal in the first half with an easy tap-in, with an assist from junior Kaiden Veatch.
The Lion’s then got a penalty kick on what Oswald said seemed like a questionable call, to tie the game up 1-1 going into halftime.
“We made some good adjustments at the half,” Oswald said. “When we asked them to make the changes, they made them, which really makes you trust your players. Almost every game you have to make some adjustment, and I’m really pleased with the kids flexibility.”
Oswald said they had the chance to shut the door a couple of times in the second half, but were unable to close the deal.
At the beginning of the overtime period, which had “golden goal” rules, first time to score wins, the Lion’s top player was able to get control of the ball and drove hard to the Spartan’s goal.
Junior goalkeeper Quinn Phillips stepped up, Oswald said, coming out at the right time and forcing the player to shoot wide.
A couple of minutes later, about six minutes into overtime, junior Riggs Gorby was driving in and got hacked for a penalty kick. Junior Arlo Folet stepped up and scored for the win.
Oswald named Folet the “man of the match” for today’s game.
“Arlo played outstanding as the center back today,” Oswald said. “He didn’t get beat at all today, and he really stepped up with confidence to make that penalty kick.”
This is Salida’s first league win, and they are now 1-0-1 after tying Crested Butte Tuesday.
Colorado Springs Christian School falls to 1-1.
The Spartans are now off for the next 10 days for spring break, and Oswald said they are looking forward to resting and healing.
They will face the Lamar Savages at home on April 1.
“Lamar is always a scrappy opponent, and they have broken our hearts in the past, so we never take them lightly,” Oswald said.
The Savages are 0-0, having yet to play a game.