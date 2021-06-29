The Salida High School track and field team brought home two medals from the Colorado High School Athletic Association 3A state championship: a seventh place by junior Elijah Wilcox in the 3,200-meter run and an eighth place by the boys’ 4x800-meter relay team.
“I think we had a really great experience, bringing home two medals; it was very exciting,” coach Randy Kapushion said. “Overall, it was great, and I’m really proud of the kids and how they performed.”
Wilcox finished his race Friday with a time of 9 minutes, 56.26 seconds, a new personal record by 16 seconds.
Joshua Medina of Alamosa won the 3,200 with a time of 9:28.27.
The 4x800 team of Wilcox, junior Kuper Banghart, sophomore Izayah Baxter and junior Hollister Beddingfield finished with a time of 8 minutes, 36.09 seconds on Thursday.
Liberty Common High School of Fort Collins won the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:15.08.
“It was a really great experience for all of them,” Kapushion said. “Kuper (Banghart) was up there as a freshman in the 4x800. I am looking forward to getting all of them back.”
Beddingfield ran in the 800-meter Friday, finishing 14th with a time of 2:01.15.
On Saturday Wilcox ran in the 1,600-meter race, finishing 16th with a time of 4:40.43.
“Overall, it was a great experience and I will carry that into next year,” Wilcox said. “The 4x800 went pretty well; we were all close to our best times of the year. It was great running with the team.
“The 3,200 was very exciting. I felt really good about it, and there were a lot of great kids on the podium.
“The 1,600, it was the last day, and honestly, I didn’t do my best. My legs were tired.”