No. 3-seeded Buena Vista will host Gunnison at 7 p.m. today in the opening round of the 2021 CHSAA State Football Playoffs Class 1A tournament.
“I like the draw for sure,” Buena Vista coach Matt Flavin said. “Friday night, 7 p.m., should be a fun time.”
Centauri is seeded No. 2 at the top of the bottom bracket. Friday night’s winner in Buena Vista will play the No. 6 Meeker-No. 11 Holyoke winner.
Limon drew the top seed with No. 4 Florence at the bottom of the top bracket.
The 9-0 Buena Vista Demons are 3-0 against three common opponents; both of 7-2 Gunnison’s losses came there. Both teams beat Colorado Springs Christian School, but the Cowboys lost to Meeker and were blown out by North Fork 42-6 last week.
“They have some good kids at the skill positions,” Flavin said.
That would primarily be bread-and-butter back Sam Buckhanan (42), who averages 117 rushing yards per game. Demon QB Haden Camp leads the Demons with 106 rushing yards per game.
Camp also averages nearly double the passing yardage of Gunnison’s Rocky Marchitelli (3), 81-48 ypg.
Buckhanan also leads the Cowboys with 8.3 tackles a gamem while Elijah Evans is the Demons leading tackler with 8.6. The BV junior has tallied 77 tackles, including 13 for losses along with 3.5 sacks and a blocked punt.
The Demons have outscored their opponents 314-101, Gunnison 234-131.
Buena Vista has rushed for 2,203 yards and 31 touchdowns this season, led by Camp’s 954 rushing yards (7.6 average) and nine touchdowns.
Jacob Phelps has rushed for 570 yards and 13 touchdowns behind, through and around the Demon offensive line.
Tucker Storms is BV’s leading receiver with 19 catches for 233 yards and four TDs. Phelps has 18 catches for 286 yards and two TDs.
Special teams leans heavily in BV’s favor. Tam Flowers has kicked 39 of 42 point-after touchdown kicks through the uprights and all five field goal attempts, including a long of 47 yards.
“Like we always say, we need to improve in some key parts of the game and we should have a good chance to advance,” Flavin said.