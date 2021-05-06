The Peak to Peak Pickleball Club is moving forward on a project to build a six-court pickleball facility immediately north of the tennis courts at the park at the end of East Main Street in Buena Vista.
The club will host a ground breaking at 11:30 a.m., June 16, for a $30,000 project to clear the currently-bouldered landscape to make way for the courts, which will be built in later phases of the project.
Buena Vista Recreation Department grant applications to the Great Outdoors Colorado fund were unsuccessful for a multi-generational facility that would bring numerous recreation opportunities to Buena Vista’s river park area, including a complex of courts for Chaffee County’s dedicated Peak to Peak club.
After two unsuccessful attempts to get the Great Outdoors Colorado funding in increasingly competitive grant cycles, the recreation department decided to try tackling the project one step at a time.
Last month, the Buena Vista board of trustees agreed to redirect $10,000 Buena Vista Rec had budgeted as a match for the GOCO grant to pitch in one third of the cost of phase one of the project: Clearing the space for the courts, which will themselves be built in phases two and three.
Pickleball may look to the uninitiated observer like some chimerical take on tennis, with players batting a whiffleball over a ground-level net with small paddles like the ones used in table tennis. Pickleball courts are about a fourth the size of a tennis court with a slightly more square shape.