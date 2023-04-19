Groundhog Day for Lady Spartan tennis

Salida High School senior Sarah Chick, right, serves to her Pueblo West opponents while her partner, junior Rachel Anderson, awaits the return. The Lady Spartans lost 4-3 to the Lady Cyclones Monday at home.

 Photo by Brian McCabe

Salida High School girls’ tennis coach Josh Bechtel compared Monday’s match against Pueblo West to the movie “Groundhog’s Day,” as the results, a 4-3 loss, was exactly the same as last year.

The Lady Spartans three singles players won their matches, but the four double players were defeated by the Lady Cyclones.