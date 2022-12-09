The Salida High School girls’ swim team hosted their first, and only, home meet Wednesday, and splashed their way to first place, with 218 points, beating Kent Denver (125), Pagosa Springs (87) and St. Mary’s (56).
“Our girls had a really nice meet,” coach Wendy Gorie said “All swam very well and performed much better than anticipated. We have a lot of new freshmen this year, and that group showed up to swim. The girls are working hard, and so far their work is paying dividends. I’m so proud of our entire team.”
Gorie said the swimmer of the meet was freshman Melissa Lang, who posted personal best times in all of her events.
Some of the highlights include the 200-meter medley relay A team, who finished first with a time of 2 minutes, 16.91 seconds. The team consists of junior Tayla Young, senior Ember Hill and sophomores Shae Merchant and Cece Lengerich. Their time was also fast enough to qualify for the Colorado High School Activities Association state tournament.
The same team also won the 200-meter freestyle relay with a time of 2:06.1 and qualified for state in that race as well.
The Lady Spartans swept the 200-meter freestyle with Merchant taking first with 1:07.05, Lengerich second at 1:10.6 and senior Megan Rhude third at 1:18.68.
Merchant also won the 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:19.41.
The team set three other state qualifying time: Lengerich in the 200 individual medley, Merchant in the 100 freestyle and Hill in the 100 fly.
The Lady Spartans will head to Gunnison Saturday for their next meet.