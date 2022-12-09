The Salida High School girls’ swim team hosted their first, and only, home meet Wednesday, and splashed their way to first place, with 218 points, beating Kent Denver (125), Pagosa Springs (87) and St. Mary’s (56).

“Our girls had a really nice meet,” coach Wendy Gorie said “All swam very well and performed much better than anticipated. We have a lot of new freshmen this year, and that group showed up to swim. The girls are working hard, and so far their work is paying dividends. I’m so proud of our entire team.”