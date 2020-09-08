Salida’s cross country teams ran on two different courses in Alamosa on Friday, splitting its squad for the COVID-style races. The races were limited to 50 athletes, who had to be masked up except during the actual race, except maybe to eat quick snack.
“While much has changed, there’s still a lot that has not,” said SHS head coach Kenny Wilcox. “Athletes who have put in the time and effort over the past few months are generously rewarded for their work. You are likely to find the young person who once toiled near the back of a race has since transformed into a runner who is making a bid for a varsity position. One thing that certainly has not changed is that if you truly want to excel, you are going to have to accept dealing with some degree of discomfort in your training and racing.”
Salida’s varsity squads ran at Cole Park on Friday and had three athletes score top-10 finishes.
Elijah Wilcox had the highest finish of the day for Salida, placing fourth in 17 minutes, 4 seconds. Lanee Dziura led the Lady Spartans with a strong performance, placing fifth in 21:58.
“There were bright spots all over the girls’ race,” coach Wilcox said. “One, Lanee is still wearing a Spartan jersey! Eventually Lanee will be moving to Steamboat Springs to pursue her skiing dreams. We are going to soak up this season with her and will gladly receive any amounts of toughness she wants to share.”
Fern Clark was the next Lady Spartan to finish, crossing 15th in 22:45. Kaylynn Shaffer finished 18th in 23:07, followed by Ella Haynes (19th, 23:09), Lane Baker (27th, 24:09), Lydia Tonnesen (29th, 24:21) and Kate Adams (31st, 24:51).
“Ella didn’t run this fast until the league meet last year and Lane has found a level of focus that can take her to heights previously beyond imagination,” the coach said. “Kate began her (cross country) career a year ago with a 32:31 clocking. Has anyone worked harder than Kate over the summer?”
Quinn Smith and Alex Hebert didn’t compete for SHS on Friday.
“Alamosa’s girls, ranked No. 7 in 3A, won this meet handily and yet I can see how we make this much closer by adding Quinn and Alex into the lineup,” coach Wilcox said. “Additionally, we are about a quart of oil shy of getting this team fully operational. With an added degree of focus and attention to training, it will be interesting to see how we match up with Alamosa in a month.”
Kuper Banghart joined Wilcox in the top-10 of the varsity boys race, crossing seventh in 17:33. Izayah Baxter finished 12th in 18:16, Tristan Jackson placed 28th in 21:08 and Jack Landry finished 31st in 21:59.
“Izayah is yet another example of someone who has put in the time to better himself; he chased Kuper and Elijah around the streets and trails of Salida all summer long,” coach Wilcox said, noting that Baxter slashed over three minutes off his first 5K as a freshman last year.
The race was also Jackson’s and Landry’s first varsity competition.
“Tristan and Jack got their first taste of varsity action on Friday and moved through the second wave well,” the coach said.
Through three runners, Salida was able to stay close to Gunnison and Alamosa, but the Spartans were ultimately unable to catch them.
“If we want to find ourselves holding serve with top-10 caliber teams in 3A, we will need to find a way to continue improving at the top of our lineup and fortify our strength at the four and five scoring positions,” coach Wilcox said. “With a short season, we have our work cut out for us. It’s going to be a wild ride!”
Gunnison’s Alex Baca won the boys’ varsity race in 15:59 while Alamosa’s Sarah DeLacerda won the girls’ race in 20:27.
Only two of the Salida athletes in the junior varsity race, Ellie King and Logan Merriam, had raced a high school 5K before Friday.
“If anything, this meet should show these athletes that they capable of far more than they ever thought possible,” coach Wilcox said. “A race has a way of opening our eyes up. Just toeing the line for some of these student athletes was a big deal.”
King led the Lady Spartans with a 10th place finish in 26:58. Opal Juba crossed next (21st, 28:29), followed by Kali Banghart (24th, 28:42), Radanna Myers (28th, 30:02) and Riley Tomkiewicz (34th, 32:19).
In the boys’ junior varsity race, Otis Shin led Salida with an 11th-place finish in 21:54, followed by Tobin Wheller (15th, 22:05), Merriam (18th, 22:19) and August Renfrow (31st, 25:48).
“The cold cut trio of Otis, Tobin and Logan all acknowledged that it was the strength of working together that helped each of them to race better than if they had been alone,” coach Wilcox said. “Pack running is powerful. Helping teammates succeed is exhilarating and can be done from anywhere on the team.”
Salida will return to Alamosa on Saturday to race again.