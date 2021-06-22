Senior Hadley Ross and junior Mya Rollo wrapped their first day Monday at the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A girls’ state golf championship at Elmwood Golf Course in Pueblo.
“The girls played well,” Salida High School coach Tami Smith said. “They had some struggles today, but they are working hard and ready for Tuesday.”
Rollo shot a 119 while Ross carded a 132.
They will play another 18 holes today for a combined final score.
“I’m just proud they both got to state,” Smith said. “This is the first year for both of them. Proud of them for getting this far.”