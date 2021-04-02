Based on the results from this year’s state wrestling championships, the Colorado High School Activities Association recently released its All-state boys wrestling team for the 2020-21 season.
Salida sophomore Drew Johnson, who placed fourth in class 3A at 170 pounds, was honored with an All-state honorable mention.
The state champions made the first team, runners up made the second team and the third and fourth-place finishers received honorable mention.
Buena Vista also had several grapplers honored in class 2A. Caleb Camp, the 106-pound champ, made the All-state first team.
Chris Hutchings (113) made the All-state second team.
Jackson Helmke (126), David Arellano (132), Haden Camp (170) and Seth Moss (182) all received honorable mentions for the Demons.