The Salida High School Lady Spartan swimmers kicked off their season with a win Wednesday at a Fountain Valley tri-meet, with the Lady Tigers of La Junta as the third team.
Salida scored 114 points, while La Junta took second at 86 and the Lady Danes took third with 72.
“Our girls are starting to train very hard and had a great meet, even though our girls are very tired,” coach Wendy Gorie said. “We had five events in which we had state qualifiers, which is incredible for our first meet of the season.”
Junior Emma Diesslin qualified for the 3A state competition and took first place in both the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 29.58 seconds and 100-meter freestyle at 1:05.49. She was also part of the first-place 200-meter freestyle relay team, along with junior Ember Hill and freshmen Shae Merchant and Cedar Lengerich. The relay team finished in 2:05.36.
Lengerich took first place and qualified for state in the 400-meter freestyle with a time of 5:21.7.
The 200-meter medley relay team, with seniors Lindsey Baroni and Jaesa Carlson, sophomore Tayla Young and freshman Kasey Glaser, took first place and qualified for state with a time of 2:21.8.