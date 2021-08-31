by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
The Salida High School boys’ golf team won their first of three Tri-Peaks League tournaments Monday at Pueblo Country Club, shooting a 252 to edge out Buena Vista, who took second with a 255. Nine teams played in the tournament.
Freshman Avery Duquette led Salida to the win, shooting a 79 and tying for second place in the tournament.
“Duquette continues to perfect his game,” coach Phil Gardunio said.
Sophomore Ben Clayton, who lost out on a spot on the team after losing a shootout by one stroke, was able to participate as an independent golfer and finished tied for second with Duquette with a 79.
“If Ben had been on the team, his 79 would have really improved our score,” Gardunio said. “Thankfully, we didn’t need it, but he had a really great day.”
Coming in at 11th place, junior Aiden Hadley shot an 86 for the day.
“Hadley is typically shooting in the 80s now, and the big question is how low can he go?” Gardunio said. “He’s really stepping up for us, and his consistency and leadership is great.”
Junior Eric O’Connor carded an 87 to finish in a tie for 12th place. Gardunio said O’Connor would have placed better but he had a quadruple bogey toward the end of his round.
Finishing in a tie for 25th place, junior Brandon Pursell knocked in a 100.
“Brandon has had some great games and has been playing better then he has in the past,” Gardunio said. “We’ve been working to unlock his potential and expect great things from him.”
The Spartans placed fifth of 14 teams Aug. 20 at the Alamosa Invitational. Hadley led the team with a score of 84, while Duquette carded a 91, O’Conner knocked in a 93 and Pursell hit a 108.
The team finished seventh of 22 teams Aug. 19 at the Cañon City Invitational. Duquette hit an 85, Hadley scored 85, O’Connor carded an 89 and Pursell knocked in a 108.