The Salida High School girls’ basketball team lost 57-24 to The Vanguard School at district quarterfinals Tuesday in Colorado Springs.
It was a one-sided game with the Lady Coursers jumping out to an early 19-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. Salida never recovered.
Vanguard junior Juliana Garcia, who averaged 18.7 points per game this season, scored 8 in the first quarter alone.
With the home crowd on their side, the Lady Coursers took advantage of the momentum and built a 38-12 lead by the end of the first half. The Lady Spartans tried to fight back but were unable to stop The Vanguard School from coursing to the win.
“I thought we were pretty prepared for it,” said coach Keith Wyatt, “but they turned on the playoff intensity.”
It was a difficult match-up for Salida. The Lady Coursers were a perfect 12-0 in league play entering the game and rattled off 14 straight wins earlier this season. Their average of 57 points per game was one of the best in the Tri-Peaks League and the state. Wyatt said they were a pretty good team.
The Lady Spartans’ record is now 9-11 overall and 5-8 in league play.
Salida had several standouts on Tuesday night. Sarah Chick, a junior, got the scoring started with the first basket of the game. Wyatt said, “She had a lot of good rebounds and a lot of good put-backs.”
Senior Emma Wilkins, who has been Salida’s most consistent scorer this season, continued to play well. “She played a really good game,” said Wyatt.
He was also impressed with senior Caitlyn Smith. “She helped us break the press well,” he said. “She was able to get to the rim and make some shots.”
With the loss, the Lady Spartans will play in the Tri-Peaks League consolation semifinals at a neutral site. They will face Ellicott after its loss to Lamar Tuesday night. In a previous meeting with Ellicott, Salida lost 50-17 on the road.
“I’m excited,” Wyatt said. “It was really hard to play on their floor; we’re excited to go back and see what we can do.”