The Salida High School girls’ volleyball team swept the Buena Vista Lady Demons in three sets Thursday, 25-17, 25-21, 25-23 at Buena Vista High School.
The win set the Lady Spartans up at 4-2 overall and 2-1 in league play. The Lady Demons fell to 0-5, 0-3 in league.
“It was a good night,” coach Haley Huffman said. “Everybody did super, super good.”
Huffman said the Buena Vista Lady Demons were “super scrappy” and played well, but Salida was able to dominate the court.
The team had 21 aces and 28 digs, showing both strong offense and defense during the game.
Huffman said junior Caitlyn Smith had good night serving, with seven aces.
Senior Quinn Burkley played strong defense with 18 digs, while Senior Raley Patch had 13 kills.
An ace is an unreturnable serve, a dig is a defensive return and a kill is an offensive, unreturnable shot.
The Lady Spartans will return to their home court 6 p.m. Tuesday, when they will face off against the Ellicott Lady Thunderhawks.
Ellicott is 1-2 overall and 0-1 so far this season.