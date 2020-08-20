After careful consideration of current spearfishing regulations and a large volume of email, phone calls and public meeting comments, Colorado Parks and Wildlife aquatic biologists have opted to maintain the state’s current spearfishing regulations.
No proposed changes to the existing regulations will be moved forward to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission at this time.
“We received a large volume of public comments from those in favor of increasing spearfishing opportunity and those who wanted to maintain our current regulations,” said Matt Nicholl, CPW Aquatic Section Manager. “We appreciate the passion and the involvement in our public process as we considered these potential changes.”