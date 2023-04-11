Girls’ soccer defeated but not without victories

The Salida High School girls’ soccer team lost 3-1 to the Vail Mountain High School Lady Gore Rangers Monday at home, but it was a defeat with some victories for the Lady Spartans.
Besides holding Vail Mountain to just three goals, Salida is only the second team to score on the Lady Gore Rangers this year, the first team being Steamboat Springs High School, who also lost to Vail Mountain 3-1 on March 21.
The Lady Gore Rangers are 6-0 this year and currently ranked No. 1 in Colorado girls’ 3A soccer.
The loss puts Salida at 3-3 for the year. They have yet to play a league game.
“The kids did fantastic today,” coach Heidi Slaymaker said. “They played their little hearts out, with strong defense, and were rewarded with a goal. I’m so proud of their effort today.”
Vail Mountain scored first, right at the end of the first half.
With 27 minutes, 44 seconds left in the second half, the Lady Gore Rangers kicked in their second goal, then their third at 14:11.
Salida had a couple of shots on goal, including knocking one of the side bars at 6:11. After a struggle for control in front of the Lady Gore Rangers goal, junior Eva Capozza was fouled at 5:26, when she kicked in a nice arching shot over the goalie’s head for the Lady Spartan score.
“Eva was playing through an injury today, but she played very tough, played through the pain,” Slaymaker said.
Junior goalkeeper Makiah Parris had a great defensive game, the coach said.
“Makiah had a couple of really great stops today,” Slaymaker said. “She really kept us in the game.”
The Lady Spartans are playing through a tough period of their schedule, with five games in 10 days.
In what was supposed to be a road game, the Cañon City Lady Tigers will travel to Salida for a 5 p.m. game Thursday, followed by Rye at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The Lady Tigers, a 4A team, are 3-0-2 this year.
“Cañon City will be a tough game, similar to our Delta game earlier this year,” Slaymaker said, referencing the girls’ 3-0 loss on the road. “It’s going to be about our mindset. I think we could have beat Delta, and I think we can beat Cañon as well.
“The girls are learning a new culture, are being asked to do new things, but they are beginning to understand and ask questions, and I think they are only going to get better.”