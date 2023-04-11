Girls’ soccer defeated but not without victories

Salida High School sophomore Elle Farnsworth moves the ball up the field Monday as the Lady Spartans soccer team battles Vail Mountain High School. Salida lost 3-1 but were only the second team to score on the Lady Gore Rangers this year.

 Photo by Brian McCabe

The Salida High School girls’ soccer team lost 3-1 to the Vail Mountain High School Lady Gore Rangers Monday at home, but it was a defeat with some victories for the Lady Spartans.

Besides holding Vail Mountain to just three goals, Salida is only the second team to score on the Lady Gore Rangers this year, the first team being Steamboat Springs High School, who also lost to Vail Mountain 3-1 on March 21.